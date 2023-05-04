Anies’s Vice Presidential Candidate is believed to be the Ideal Partner

"There will be a surprise that will make everyone 'wow, this is indeed the ideal partner to win a presidential candidate and build Indonesia in the future'," said Deputy Secretary General (Wasekjen) for Election Winning of the NasDem Party DPP, Jakfar Sidik, in a written statement, Thursday, 4 May 2023.
Jakfar emphasized that Anies had been given the authority to choose his running mate. This was also stated in the charter of agreement of the three parties of the Coalition of Change for Unity (KPP) which carry Anies, namely NasDem, Democrats, and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).
He believes that the candidate for vice president chosen by Anies is close to the people. Then, bringing a new vision for Indonesia's development going forward.
"We are preparing an Indonesian leader in the next five or 10 years. This means we have to choose, the first is that he must be close to the people, the second is that he has visions or imaginations about what Indonesia will be built like," said Jakfar.