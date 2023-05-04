English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Anies Baswedan at an event in North Sumatra. Photo: Special
Anies Baswedan at an event in North Sumatra. Photo: Special

Anies’s Vice Presidential Candidate is believed to be the Ideal Partner

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 04 May 2023 17:58
Jakarta: The vice presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying Anies Baswedan will certainly be announced with an element of surprise. Anies' companion is believed to be the portrait of the ideal partner.
 
"There will be a surprise that will make everyone 'wow, this is indeed the ideal partner to win a presidential candidate and build Indonesia in the future'," said Deputy Secretary General (Wasekjen) for Election Winning of the NasDem Party DPP, Jakfar Sidik, in a written statement, Thursday, 4 May 2023.
 
Jakfar emphasized that Anies had been given the authority to choose his running mate. This was also stated in the charter of agreement of the three parties of the Coalition of Change for Unity (KPP) which carry Anies, namely NasDem, Democrats, and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He believes that the candidate for vice president chosen by Anies is close to the people. Then, bringing a new vision for Indonesia's development going forward.
 
"We are preparing an Indonesian leader in the next five or 10 years. This means we have to choose, the first is that he must be close to the people, the second is that he has visions or imaginations about what Indonesia will be built like," said Jakfar.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ketua Umum Kornas Amanat Indonesia Sahrin Hamid. Foto: Medcom.id/Theo

Belum Dimulai, Acara Pidato Anies Soal Visi Indonesia Sudah Diganggu

Anies Baswedan Sampaikan Pidato Soal Visi Indonesia Minggu Besok

Cawapres Anies Diyakini Jadi Pendamping yang Ideal

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Prioritises Strengthening Regional Socio-Cultural Pillars at ASEAN Summit 2023

Indonesia Prioritises Strengthening Regional Socio-Cultural Pillars at ASEAN Summit 2023

English
asean summit
100 Indonesian Citizens Arrived in the Fourth Stage of Evacuation from Sudan

100 Indonesian Citizens Arrived in the Fourth Stage of Evacuation from Sudan

English
Sudan
The Peak of the Arcturus Case in Jakarta Predicted to Occur Next Week

The Peak of the Arcturus Case in Jakarta Predicted to Occur Next Week

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gemasnya Anjing Pelacak Baru Meksiko, Tanda Terima Kasih dari Turki
Internasional

Gemasnya Anjing Pelacak Baru Meksiko, Tanda Terima Kasih dari Turki

Wow UMKM Tahan Banting, Ini Buktinya!
Ekonomi

Wow UMKM Tahan Banting, Ini Buktinya!

Top! Manchester City Capai 1.000 Gol di Bawah Asuhan Guardiola
Olahraga

Top! Manchester City Capai 1.000 Gol di Bawah Asuhan Guardiola

RATM Tulis Pernyataan Mengharukan setelah Masuk Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Hiburan

RATM Tulis Pernyataan Mengharukan setelah Masuk Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Xbox PC Game Pass Ultah Pertama di Asia Tenggara
Teknologi

Xbox PC Game Pass Ultah Pertama di Asia Tenggara

Material Mobil Formula E Kian Ramah Lingkungan
Otomotif

Material Mobil Formula E Kian Ramah Lingkungan

Demokrat: Pemilu Jangan Jadi Benturan Antarkelompok
Nasional

Demokrat: Pemilu Jangan Jadi Benturan Antarkelompok

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!