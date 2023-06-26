English  
Jakarta-Bandung High Speed train (KCJB). Photo: KAI
Launching on August 18, How's the Progress of the High Speed Train?

Insi Nantika Jelita • 26 June 2023 18:34
Jakarta: PT Kereta Api Indonesia China (KCIC) reports that the progress of the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train (KCJB) project has so far reached 92 percent.
 
On Thursday, 22 June 2023, the fast train test reached a speed of 350 kilometers (km) per hour smoothly and safely. This speed is the peak speed of KCJB which will be operated as far as 142.3 km in August 2023.
 
KCIC is currently carrying out the testing and commissioning stages of KCJB with an inspection train or comprehensive inspection train (CIT). Tests are carried out periodically from the routes of Tegalluar Station, Padalarang Station, Karawang Station and Halim Station.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Progress is already 92 percent. From August to September 2023, it is the period for introducing KCJB operations to the public. KCJB testing has also gone well," said KCIC Corporate Communication Manager Emir Monti reported by Media Indonesia, Monday, June 26, 2023.
  
For the progress of the construction of the four KCJB stations, the average is above 90 percent. At KCJB Halim Station, the progress is 92 percent, at Karawang and Tegalluar Stations it is 93 percent and the progress of the construction of Padalarang Station has only reached 63 percent.
 
A total of 11 train cars were imported from China. One carriage is eight trains with a total of 601 passengers per train.
 
During the introduction of KCJB for two months, the stations that would serve boarding and alighting passengers were still limited, namely from KCJB Halim Station to Padalarang, not to Tegalluar.
 
When testing the first fast train in Southeast Asia on Thursday, 22 June 2023, the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi said that KCJB trips of up to 350 km per hour were very stable. He stressed the importance of safety in transportation, reliable infrastructure conditions.
 
The Ministry of Transportation together with KCIC will intensely test the trains that will be used. Regarding the issue of the KCJB operating permit, Budi promises that it will be resolved no later than next month.
 
"We hope that by the end of July it will be completed, and can be used in August," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!