Jokowi Visits Central Java to Inaugurate Randugunting Dam

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for Central Java Province on Wednesday morning.
The Head of State and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta using the Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 at around 07.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
Arriving at the Adi Soemarmo Air Force Base, Boyolali Regency, Central Java Province, President Jokowi will continue his journey to Sragen Regency.
"There, the President will hand over assistance to street vendors (PKL) at Gemolong Market," said Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Media, Press and Protocols Bey Machmudin.
After that, President Jokowi will hand over similar assistance at Purwodadi Market in Grobogan Regency.
In addition, the President is also scheduled to review the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for children in Grobogan Regency.
After the review, President Jokowi and his entourage will continue their journey to Blora Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter.
In Blora Regency, the President is scheduled to inaugurate Randugunting Dam.
After that, President Jokowi will return to continue his journey to Semarang City using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter.
The President will inaugurate Johar Market and hand over cash assistance for street vendors at Kauman Square, Semarang City.
The President and his entourage are scheduled to return to Jakarta in the evening via Ahmad Yani Army Main Air Base, Semarang City, using the Indonesia-1 Presidential Aircraft.