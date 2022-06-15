Leaders of Coalition Parties Gather at Presidential Palace

Jakarta: The chairpersons of the political parties that are members of the government coalition have arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta ahead of the inauguration of new ministers and deputy ministers on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
The political party chairpersons were welcomed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
They are the Chairperson of PDI-P Megawati Soekarno Putri, the Chairperson of NasDem Party Surya Paloh, the Chairperson of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto, the Chairperson of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar, the Chairperson of PPP General Chair Suharso Monoarfa, the Chairperson of Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto and the Chairperson of PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan.
President Joko Widodo is rumored to plan to inaugurate a number of ministers and deputy ministers at the State Palace today.
Based on information obtained from government sources, the figures that will be sworn in are the General Chair of PAN Zulkifli Hasan and former National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahjanto.
Zulkifli will be appointed as the new Minister of Trade to replace Muhammad Lutfi. Meanwhile, Hadi will replace Sofyan Djalil as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning
In addition to the two ministers, the Head of State reportedly will also inaugurate three deputy ministers.