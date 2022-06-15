English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Leaders of coalition parties have arrived at the Presidential Palace (Photo: Metro TV)
Leaders of coalition parties have arrived at the Presidential Palace (Photo: Metro TV)

Leaders of Coalition Parties Gather at Presidential Palace

English indonesian politics cabinet reshuffle indonesian government president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 15 June 2022 13:20
Jakarta: The chairpersons of the political parties that are members of the government coalition have arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta  ahead of the inauguration of new ministers and deputy ministers on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. 
 
The political party chairpersons were welcomed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
 
They are the Chairperson of PDI-P Megawati Soekarno Putri, the Chairperson of NasDem Party Surya Paloh, the Chairperson of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto, the Chairperson of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar, the Chairperson of PPP General Chair Suharso Monoarfa, the Chairperson of Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto and the Chairperson of PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan.
 
President Joko Widodo is rumored to plan to inaugurate a number of ministers and deputy ministers at the State Palace today. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on information obtained from government sources, the figures that will be sworn in are the General Chair of PAN Zulkifli Hasan and former National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahjanto.
 
Zulkifli will be appointed as the new Minister of Trade to replace Muhammad Lutfi. Meanwhile, Hadi will replace Sofyan Djalil as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning
 
In addition to the two ministers, the Head of State reportedly will also inaugurate three deputy ministers. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records $2.9 Billion Trade Surplus in May 2022

Indonesia Records $2.9 Billion Trade Surplus in May 2022

English
trade
Structure of Indonesia's External Debt Remains Sound: BI

Structure of Indonesia's External Debt Remains Sound: BI

English
debt
Ministers Visit Palace ahead of Reshuffle Announcement

Ministers Visit Palace ahead of Reshuffle Announcement

English
cabinet reshuffle
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lagi, Neraca Perdagangan Surplus USD2,90 Miliar pada Mei 2022
Ekonomi

Lagi, Neraca Perdagangan Surplus USD2,90 Miliar pada Mei 2022

UPN Veteran Jakarta Buka Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Seleksi Mandiri S1
Pendidikan

UPN Veteran Jakarta Buka Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Seleksi Mandiri S1

Jelang <i>Reshuffle</i>, Jokowi Makan Siang Bareng Ketum Parpol Pengusung
Nasional

Jelang Reshuffle, Jokowi Makan Siang Bareng Ketum Parpol Pengusung

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor
Otomotif

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor "Dewa" yang Ugal-Ugalan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?
Hiburan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Praveen/Melati Tanpa Kesulitan di Babak Pertama

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional
Internasional

AS Dukung Selat Taiwan Sebagai Jalur Air Internasional

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing
Teknologi

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!