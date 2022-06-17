English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,679. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,679. (photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,220 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 cases covid-19 patients indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 June 2022 17:23
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,065,644.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 556 to 5,901,639..
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,679.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

English
indonesian embassy
APEC Committed to Strengthening Its Support for MSMEs

APEC Committed to Strengthening Its Support for MSMEs

English
APEC
Global Refugee Population is at a Record High: UN Chief

Global Refugee Population is at a Record High: UN Chief

English
refugees
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Shin Tae-yong Panggil 30 Pemain untuk TC Piala AFF U-19
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 30 Pemain untuk TC Piala AFF U-19

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur
Ekonomi

Realisasi KUR Capai Rp147,7 Triliun kepada 3,18 Juta Debitur

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria
Hiburan

Kenangan Pahit Zack Lee Alami Pelecehan Seksual oleh Guru Pria

Crosser Indonesia Dipastikan Turun di MXGP Samota
Otomotif

Crosser Indonesia Dipastikan Turun di MXGP Samota

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina
Internasional

Buku dan Musik Buatan Rusia Dilarang di Ruang Publik Ukraina

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis
Nasional

PKB: Koalisi dengan Gerindra Lebih Realistis

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id
Pendidikan

Diumumkan Hari Ini, Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB Jabar 2022 Tahap 1 di Ppdb.disdik.jabarprov.go.id

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!