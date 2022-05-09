Govt Makes Continued Improvements to Sumatra Central Cross Road

Jakarta: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continues to improve the national arterial roads of the Central Cross of Sumatra through construction and maintenance as an alternative non-toll route.
PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono remarked that increasing accessibility and connectivity of the road infrastructure network was aimed at making traveling smooth and comfortable for motorists.
"Improved road access will support the economy of the people in surrounding areas," Minister Basuki noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Monday.
For the Central Cross Route, the Ministry of PUPR handles access to the Bengkulu Province border, including the Lahat City boundary-Simpang Air Dingin-Pagar Alam-Tanjung Sakti-Bengkulu Province border along 115.18 km and Terawas-Lubuk Linggau-Muara Beliti-Musi Rawas section, and Lubuk Linggau-Bengkulu Province border along 85.55 km.
In the 2020 fiscal year, the handling of the boundary segment of Lahat City-Simpang Air Dingin-Pagar Alam-Tanjung Sakti-Bengkulu Province border is conducted through preservation work/road and bridge rehabilitation, road and labor intensive work for road and bridge, landslide handling, road and bridge maintenance, and drainage revitalization.
The road and bridge preservation work on the boundary segment of Lahat City-Simpang Air Dingin-Pagar Alam-Tanjung Sakti-Bengkulu Province border has been started since January 24, 2022, by PT Pakita Mandiri Pratama and landslide handling by PT Raflesia Jaya Abadi, with progress until April 16, 2022, having reached 8.9 percent.
Furthermore, preventive maintenance for roads of Terawas-Lubuk Linggau-Muara Beliti-Musi Rawas-Lubuk Linggau-Bengkulu Province border was conducted by PT Irhamna Manggala Pratama on January 24, 2022, with 7.13-percent progress recorded.
The Ministry of PUPR has also handled connecting roads to Lampung Province, including Simpang Sugih Waras-Baturaja City-Martapura-Lampung Province border for 105.8 km; Palembang City border-Simpang Indralaya-Meranjat-Kayu Agung-Simpang Indralaya-Prabumulih border along 64.15 km; and the Kota Kayu Agung-Simpang Pendingan-Lampung Province boundary segment that is 109.6 km long.
The PUPR Ministry continues to improve connectivity to encourage economic growth in regions on the island of Sumatra.
In addition to the construction of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road, the Ministry of PUPR conducts the construction and maintenance of national arterial roads in the East, West, and Central Cross of Sumatra that aims to cut the logistics costs in order to boost the competitiveness of Indonesian products.