English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Wishes Happy Vesak Day to Buddhist Communities

English indonesian citizens indonesian government president joko widodo
Antara • 16 May 2022 21:00
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), through his official Instagram account, wished Happy Vesak (Waisak) Day 2566 BE (Buddhist Era) to Buddhist communities on Monday, May 16.
 
"Health and progress are the biggest dreams that we want to achieve today in a life full of peace and togetherness," President Jokowi remarked.
 
The head of state prayed that the light of happiness would always illuminate the paths of all Indonesian people.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"May the light of happiness always illuminate our paths," President Jokowi noted.
 
The Indonesian government,  through Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, had earlier invited Buddhists to strengthen religious moderation in commemorating Tri Suci Waisak that falls on Monday.
 
"Let us continue to strengthen religious moderation and deepen ties of brotherhood among one another," Yaqut told all Indonesian Buddhists during the commemoration of Tri Suci Waisak.
 
According to Yaqut, this aspect is also taught in verse 194 of the holy book Dhammapada that the factors of happiness are Buddha’s birth, union, and the struggles of those who have united.
 
Tri Suci Waisak always reminds Buddhists of three important events: the birth of Prince Siddharta, Prince Siddharta attaining Great enlightenment and becoming a Buddha, and Buddha Gautama Parinibbana, he remarked.
 
"Prince Siddharta has taught Buddhists about Majhima Patipada, teachings about the importance of leading a religious life by following the principle of moderation or the Middle Way. This principle is highly needed in maintaining harmony and peace," the religious affairs minister stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2022 Bali Trail Running Promotes Economic Recovery: Minister

2022 Bali Trail Running Promotes Economic Recovery: Minister

English
bali
Fuel Supply Unaffected by Balikpapan Refinery Fire: Pertamina

Fuel Supply Unaffected by Balikpapan Refinery Fire: Pertamina

English
fuel
ASEAN, US Cooperate to Strengthen Health System

ASEAN, US Cooperate to Strengthen Health System

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
November, Elon Musk Janji Sambangi Indonesia
Ekonomi

November, Elon Musk Janji Sambangi Indonesia

Rusia: Finlandia-Swedia Buat Kesalahan Besar Bergabung ke NATO
Internasional

Rusia: Finlandia-Swedia Buat Kesalahan Besar Bergabung ke NATO

LTMPT Terbitkan Surat Edaran Terbaru di H-1 UTBK, Cek Isinya
Pendidikan

LTMPT Terbitkan Surat Edaran Terbaru di H-1 UTBK, Cek Isinya

DKI Jakarta Kembali Laporkan Kasus Harian Covid-19 Tertinggi
Nasional

DKI Jakarta Kembali Laporkan Kasus Harian Covid-19 Tertinggi

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia
Otomotif

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat
Olahraga

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games
Teknologi

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!