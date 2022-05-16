Jokowi Wishes Happy Vesak Day to Buddhist Communities

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), through his official Instagram account, wished Happy Vesak (Waisak) Day 2566 BE (Buddhist Era) to Buddhist communities on Monday, May 16.
"Health and progress are the biggest dreams that we want to achieve today in a life full of peace and togetherness," President Jokowi remarked.
The head of state prayed that the light of happiness would always illuminate the paths of all Indonesian people.
"May the light of happiness always illuminate our paths," President Jokowi noted.
The Indonesian government, through Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, had earlier invited Buddhists to strengthen religious moderation in commemorating Tri Suci Waisak that falls on Monday.
"Let us continue to strengthen religious moderation and deepen ties of brotherhood among one another," Yaqut told all Indonesian Buddhists during the commemoration of Tri Suci Waisak.
According to Yaqut, this aspect is also taught in verse 194 of the holy book Dhammapada that the factors of happiness are Buddha’s birth, union, and the struggles of those who have united.
Tri Suci Waisak always reminds Buddhists of three important events: the birth of Prince Siddharta, Prince Siddharta attaining Great enlightenment and becoming a Buddha, and Buddha Gautama Parinibbana, he remarked.
"Prince Siddharta has taught Buddhists about Majhima Patipada, teachings about the importance of leading a religious life by following the principle of moderation or the Middle Way. This principle is highly needed in maintaining harmony and peace," the religious affairs minister stated.