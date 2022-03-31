Jokowi Checks Prices, Stocks of Basic Commodities before Ramadan

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the prices and availability of basic necessities at several traditional markets ahead of the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan.
"We want to check the availability of basic commodities before Ramadan, especially of cooking oil," the head of state noted while visiting the Rakyat Market in Tempurejo Village, Tempuran Sub-district, Magelang District, Central Java Province, on Wednesday.
Before visiting the district, Jokowi also checked the prices and stocks of basic commodities at the Baledono Market, Purworejo District, Central Java Province.
The president assessed that the stocks of basic commodities was sufficient.
Nonetheless, Jokowi appealed to regional governments to prevent a surge in the prices of several commodities.
"Usually, the prices will increase ahead of Eid Al-Fitr," he stated.
Furthermore, he noted that several merchants continued to sell bulk cooking oil at a high price, exceeding the highest retail price stipulated by the government of Rp14 thousand per liter.
In Magelang District, Jokowi found the commodity was sold at Rp15,500 per liter. However, the stock of the product was quite low.
"Meanwhile, the packaged cooking oil is sold at an average price of Rp24 thousand," he noted.
On the same occasion, he bought several groceries, such as chilies, onions, and ginger.
In addition, the president handed cash assistance to traders in the two markets. The aid is expected to ease the burden on traders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"All praises be to God and thank you, Mr. President, for helping me. I hope the assistance would be useful," Rohayati, one of the traders at Rakyat Market that received the assistance, noted.
At Rakyat Market, Magelang District, the president was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinator of the Presidential Special Staff Ari Dwipayana, and Head of Rakyat Market Purnomo.
To address the problem of limited stock of cooking oil, the Industry Ministry has stipulated Industry Minister Regulation Number 8 of 2022 on March 22, 2022, which regulates the registration, production, distribution, and supervision process for the subsidized palm cooking oil business.