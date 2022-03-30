Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin conducted a working visit to East Java Province on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Ma'ruf is scheduled to inspect the Cavendish banana harvest in the region.
The Vice President and his limited entourage took off to the Indonesian Air Force Base Iswahjudi Madiun, East Java, at around 07.00 WIB.
Arriving in Madiun at 08.25 WIB, the Vice President was greeted by Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa and members of the East Java Regional Leadership Coordination Forum.
After that, the Vice President with his entourage continued his journey to Pulung village in Ponorogo Regency.
In this location, Ma'ruf will inspect the inaugural Cavendish banana harvest in the village.
During the event, Ma'ruf will also have a dialogue with several banana farmers from the village.
Ma'ruf will continue his journey to the Great Hall of ??Ponorogo Regency to review products of local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The vice president is also scheduled to inagurate the Islamic International Junior School Building at the Walisongo Islamic Boarding School.