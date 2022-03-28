English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 157.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 March 2022 17:17
Jakarta: Some 133,749 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 157,974,507, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 68,824 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 195,958,039.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government today recorded 2,798 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,001,751.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 10,301 to 5,724,963.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 104 to 154,774.
 
(WAH)
