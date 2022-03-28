Over 157.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 68,824 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 195,958,039.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 2,798 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,001,751.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 10,301 to 5,724,963.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 104 to 154,774.