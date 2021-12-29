English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Dam Key to Improving Food Security in Indonesia

English president joko widodo central java food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2021 15:51
Jakarta: Irrigation system is key to realizing food security in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
"If we want to achieve food self-sufficiency and food sovereignty, reservoirs are the key, water is the key. Therefore, we are building reservoirs in all provinces throughout the country," the President said during the inauguration of Pidekso dam in Wonogiri, Central Java province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's webste.
 
For the record, the Pidekso dam was built with a total budget of Rp772 billion while the land acquisition process starting in 2014 and the construction having been carried out since 2017.

According to President Jokowi, this dam has a capacity of 25 million cubic meters with a pool area of 232 hectares. 
 
It is expected to irrigate approximately 1,500 hectares of rice fields in Wonogiri regency.
 
Before inaugurating the Pidekso dam, the President also inaugurated the Ladongi dam in East Kolaka regency, Southeast Sulawesi province. 
 
(WAH)
