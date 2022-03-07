English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: kemenkomarves)
Vaccinated Domestic Travelers No Longer Obliged to Present COVID-19 Test Report: Luhut

English covid-19 vaccination PeduliLindungi
Antara • 07 March 2022 21:30
Jakarta: Travellers using land, sea, and air transportation modes during domestic journeys are no longer required to produce negative COVID-19 test certificates in case they have completed their vaccination, a government official confirmed.
 
"Domestic travellers using (means of) air, sea, and land transportation and have completed their second vaccine dose are no longer required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result," Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment  Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan noted during an online press conference in Jakarta on Monday.
 
Pandjaitan, who concurrently serves as deputy head of the National COVID-19 Handling and Economic Recovery Committee, remarked that the decision aims to bolster the government's transition plan to the new normal condition.

Detailed regulation on the adjusted travel requirement would be issued by relevant ministries and government institutions soon, Pandjaitan noted.
 
The coordinating minister also revealed that spectators would no longer be barred from observing sports competitions, provided they have received the booster vaccine dose and registered their visit through the PeduliLindungi mobile application.
 
The capacity restriction for sports venues will depend on the activities restriction enforcement (PPKM) status in the respective region, he stated while adding that no capacity limit would be enforced in regions with level 1 PPKM.
 
The minister explained that the maximum capacity allowed in regions with PPKM level 4 would be only at 25 percent of the maximum venue capacity, while it would be at 50 percent in regions, with level 3 PPKM, and 75 percent in regions, with level 2 PPKM.
 
The coordinating minister affirmed that experts' suggestions were taken into account before settling on the decision, and the devised COVID-19 recovery road map would be implemented in gradual and continuous measures.
 
"All road maps devised until now will be implemented in prudence, and gradual and continuous measures would be taken to mitigate issues that may arise during the implementation," Pandjaitan noted.
 
The minister also pressed for proper dissemination of information from the authority and active involvement from residents to bolster the recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.
 
"We must emphasise that all policies during this transition period will not be implemented hurriedly, and we must also be ready to move to the next transition stage by observing the pandemic data," the coordinating minister remarked.
 
Pandjaitan pointed to an improvement in the conditions amid the current COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, as the daily case count, hospitalisation rate, and fatality rate had shown a declining trend. 

 
US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Over 148 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Records 21,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths

