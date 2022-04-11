English  
Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G. Plate (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G. Plate (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

President Jokowi Asks Political Parties to Stop Talking about Election Delay

English kpu president joko widodo elections
Antara • 11 April 2022 09:41
Jakarta: Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G. Plate said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had clearly asked political parties to stop talking about the postponement of the 2024 General Elections or presidential term extension. 
 
"The president has said clearly, in order to be constitutional, please follow our constitution. There is no need to talk about extending the presidential term or postponing elections," he said here on Sunday.
 
This affirmation, he said, was conveyed by President Jokowi at the Plenary Cabinet Session which was attended by cabinet members. However, the same thing was then conveyed to the public through digital means.

If the statement has been made public, it means that the statement is also automatically addressed to political parties, according to Plate.
 
All parties, he said, must now focus on the national agenda and other national issues. The public has already known the schedule of  the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections. The date is February 14, 2024.
 
The election organizers -- General Election Commission (KPU), Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu), Election Organizer Honorary Council (DKPP), and related agencies -- are working to prepare credible elections, he said.
 
"This is to improve our democracy and the circulation of power so that it can be carried out well," he said.
 
The KPU members or commissioners will soon be inaugurated by President Jokowi. It means that the election process and the 2024 presidential election on the national agenda will go well. Therefore, he asked for no more excessive activity.
 
"It can actually confuse people," he said.
 
(WAH)
