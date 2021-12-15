English  
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Photo: Media Indonesia
Luhut Offers Investment in Environmentally Friendly Projects to U.S

English Luhut Pandjaitan Indonesia-U.S Antony Blinken
Desi Angriani • 15 December 2021 19:06
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan offered various environmentally friendly projects in a bilateral meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
 
"One of the things offered is investment in environmentally friendly port projects," Luhut said as quoted in a press release, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
 
Luhut explained that in an environmentally friendly project, Indonesia built a Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan, the largest green industrial area in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, in the downstream oil and gas industry, Indonesia focuses on stainless steel production with the target of developing electric battery components.
 
"We don't depend on one country alone. For example, we have discussed cooperation with the UK for the production of cathode components in batteries," he said.
 
Indonesia's role in preventing climate change is through the development of the solar panel industry as an effort to achieve the Net Zero Emission target. Indonesia, said Luhut, has 75-80 percent of the world's total carbon credits. This figure comes from rainforests, mangroves, peatlands, and coral reefs.
 
"I think in the last five years, our efforts to improve carbon pricing are the best," he explained.
 
Responding to the investment offer, the US Foreign Minister said that America is ready to cooperate with Indonesia, especially in the semi-conductor and other mineral industries. This cooperation will be confirmed at a series of high-level G20 meetings.
 
"We will work hard to work closely with Indonesia, and together we can create a supply chain in this industrial sector," said Blinken.
 
(FJR)
