Minister of Social Affairs Tri Risamaharini (Photo:Medcom.id/Kautsar)
Minister of Social Affairs Tri Risamaharini (Photo:Medcom.id/Kautsar)

Social Affairs Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

English tri rismaharini Saudi Arabia covid-19
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 05 April 2022 13:58
Jakarta: Minister of Social Affairs Tri Risamaharini tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a work visit in Saudi Arabia last week.
 
Currently, Risma is self-isolating  at her residence. 
 
"She had a personal doctor who regularly checks his health, it turned out to be positive," said Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Harry Hikmat, at the Ministry of Social Affairs Building, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
 
Risma was initially scheduled to open a national working meeting (rakornas) on the rights of persons with disabilities today. 
 
However, due to her health condition, Harry had to replace Risma.

Apart from Risma, said Harry, there were three other people who were exposed to COVID-19. However, Harry did not specify their identities.
 
"From the delegation, three people were postive, the rest were negative," he said.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!