Jakarta: As many as 4,604 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 309 compared to the previous day.
"The number stands at 4,604 today," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, some 5,174 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 204 from 4,970.