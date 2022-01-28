English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The police also seized some evidence. (Photo: medcom.id)
The police also seized some evidence. (Photo: medcom.id)

Karimun Police Detains 8 Suspected of Smuggling Migrant Workers to Malaysia

English malaysia police workers migrants
Antara • 28 January 2022 18:24
Jakarta: The Karimun police in Riau Islands Province detained eight people comprising six men and two women suspected of smuggling migrant workers to Malaysia.
 
Head of Karimun Police's investigative unit, Adjunct Commissioner Arsyad Arsandi, stated here on Friday that the arrest was made after the police detained the primary suspect ZA in Meral Barat Sub-district, Karimun District, who was the middleman.
 
"ZA is the middleman, who will dispatch the illegal migrant workers to Malaysia through the rat path from the Karimun waters," Arsandi noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Three other suspects were detained along with ZA for helping the primary suspect to commit the crime.
 
Based on further investigation, the police arrested four other suspects in some areas in Batam City.
 
"In total, we arrested eight suspects," he added.
 
The police also seized some evidence, including debit cards, transfer receipt from the migrant workers to ZA, a car to bring the workers to the port, and a speedboat that would be used to transport them to Malaysia.
 
Meanwhile, 23 victims of smuggling would be sent back to their respective regions in Java Island, East Nusa Tenggara, and West Nusa Tenggara.
 
"The migrant workers paid Rp6.5 million to Rp9 million to ZA to be dispatched to Malaysia," Arsandi remarked.
 
The police will coordinate with the migrant workers' protection agency in the respective regions to educate workers to avoid unprocedural placement of workers to Malaysia.
 
The suspects would be charged for violating Law No. 18 of 2017 on migrant workers' protection, with a maximum jail term of five years. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

127 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 9,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Records 9,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
covid-19
TikTok Joins Forces with UN, WJC to Tackle Holocaust Denial Online

TikTok Joins Forces with UN, WJC to Tackle Holocaust Denial Online

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ledakan di Pesantren Grobogan, 1 Orang Luka-luka
Nasional

Ledakan di Pesantren Grobogan, 1 Orang Luka-luka

Perempuan Singapura Bawa Emas Senilai Rp12,5 Triliun dalam Jaringan Pencucian Uang
Internasional

Perempuan Singapura Bawa Emas Senilai Rp12,5 Triliun dalam Jaringan Pencucian Uang

PBSI Bakal Siapkan Pengganti Greysia Polii untuk Dipasangkan dengan Apriyani
Olahraga

PBSI Bakal Siapkan Pengganti Greysia Polii untuk Dipasangkan dengan Apriyani

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pengusaha Khawatir Ada Pembatasan Lagi
Ekonomi

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pengusaha Khawatir Ada Pembatasan Lagi

Alami OCD Akut, Aliando Syarief Merasa Kena Karma
Hiburan

Alami OCD Akut, Aliando Syarief Merasa Kena Karma

Sony Mencari Rekan untuk Produksi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Sony Mencari Rekan untuk Produksi Mobil Listrik

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM
Pendidikan

SDA Berlimpah Tak Jamin Negara Jadi Maju, Kuncinya Pengembangan SDM

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI
Teknologi

Nvidia Bikin Riset di Indonesia, Pengembangan Talenta Teknologi AI

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York
Properti

Bukan Jack Ma, Bos Alibaba Ini Beli Penthouse Rp2,6 Triliun di New York

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!