Ibu Iriana had the opportunity to greet and to have conversation with some participants.
First Lady Iriana Inspects COVID-19 Vaccination in Bandung

English covid-19 vaccination west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 11:27
Jakarta: First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin with a number of Solidarity Act Organization of Onward Indonesia Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) members inspected COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6-11years at Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, City of Bandung, West Java Province, on Tuesday.
 
According to the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, Ibu Iriana was welcomed enthusiastically by students of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Bandung.
 
Guided by the Headmaster of Sukarasa 195 State Primary School, Ibu Iriana directly inspected the vaccination program for 452 students and she seemed to have interactions with some students who were waiting for their turns to get vaccinated.

Similar program was also held simultaneously at 15 primary schools with 6,097 participants targeted spreading in regencies/cities of West Java Province, namely City of Bandung, West Bandung Regency, Bekasi Regency, Ciamis Regency, City of Banjar, City of Bekasi, City of Bogor, City of Cimahi, and City of Depok.
 
Ibu Iriana had the opportunity to greet and to have conversation with some participant representatives of those 15 primary schools through video conference. 
 
A number of participant representatives at the vaccination locations Ibu Iriana greeted were those at Bunga Indonesia Special Needs School in Bekasi Regency, Regina Pacis Primary School in City of Bogor, and Ratu Jaya Special Needs School in City of Depok.
 
After inspecting the vaccination program, at the same location, Ibu Iriana and Ibu Wury inspected the ceremonial handover of social aid to the community representatives.
 
Guided by Head of Division 5 of OASE KIM Ibu Ayun Sri Harahap, 300 packages of stationery and sanitary kit were given to the children. 
 
Additionally, 100 packages of nine basic staples and health protocol kit were given to the community in the neighborhood.
 
Accompanying Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo and Ibu Wury Ma’ruf Amin during the event were Chairperson of OASE KIM Ibu Erni Tjahjo Kumolo, Spouse of West Java Governor Atalia Praratya Kamil, and a number of OASE KIM members.

 
(WAH)
