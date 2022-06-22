English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Attend G7 Summit in Germany

English president joko widodo g7 russia ukraine
Marcheilla Ariesta • 22 June 2022 13:30
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was invited to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany on June 26-27, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian government was invited in the capacity as one of the G7 partner countries.
 
"The President of the Republic of Indonesia received an invitation from the Chair of the G7, Germany, to attend the G7 Summit in Elmau on June 26-27, 2022," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.
 
On the sidelines of the G7 summit, she said, President Jokowi will hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders. 

According to Indonesia's top diplomat, President Jokowi has received many requests for bilateral meetings.
 
"Recently, issues of food, energy and finance continue to be the talk of the world," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Non-G7 members who were invited apart from Indonesia are India, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa.
 
During his European tour, President Jokowi is also sheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and Russian President Vladmir Putin in Moscow. 
 
(WAH)
