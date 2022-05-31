English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 167.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 May 2022 18:15
Jakarta: Some 90,678 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,420,810, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 65,226 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,267,408.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 340 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,054,973.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 247 to 5,895,423.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,591.
 
(WAH)
