Attorney Claims BTS 4G Affairs Lies in BAKTI Kominfo not Johnny Plate

"Our client, as the minister, only takes care of the administration regarding the budget for the BAKTI project at Kominfo," said Johnny's attorney, Achmad Cholidin, in a written statement, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Achmad explained that Johnny had delegated his authority in building 4G BTS to BAKTI Kominfo. Thus, Johnny should not be made a defendant in the case.
"The entire budget process related to the BTS 4G project is under the authority of the budget user, namely BAKTI Kominfo," said Achmad.
According to him, Johnny was only in charge of making cover letters to be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance (Ministry of Finance) and forwarded to Bappenas and Banggar. The Prosecutor and the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung) are considered wrong.
Johnny Plate was charged with causing losses to the state in the amount of IDR 8,032,084,133,795.51 over the alleged corruption in the construction of 4G BTS towers. He allegedly received IDR 17,848,308,000.
The public prosecutor (JPU) at the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung) said that the award was carried out in stages. A total of IDR 10,000,000,000 will be given from March 2021 to October 2022.