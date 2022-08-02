Cambodia-Based Captive Indonesian Workers to Return Home Soon: BP2MI Head

Jakarta: Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers allegedly held captive in Cambodia would be brought home immediately this week, Head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Benny Rhamdani stated here on Monday.
According to Rhamdani, it is estimated that after being evacuated on Monday, the workers would be returned to Indonesia in the next two or three days.
The BP2MI head ensured that the government would evacuate all migrant workers that had been confined.
They will stay for a while in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, after traveling about six hours from the location where they are being held captive.
Later, the BP2MI will receive them in Indonesia and immediately repatriate them to their respective hometowns.
The BP2MI head said that on July 18, 2022, his side had received information that a total of 52 migrant workers were being held in Cambodia, at a location that was about 260 kilometers (km) from Phnom Penh.
On July 19-20, 2022, his side coordinated with the Directorate of the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
"We were attempting to contact two migrant workers, Andar Sugianto and Yuda Prabowo, who were held captive," he noted.
Rhamdani said that the two workers admitted to have been confined and physically abused. Hence, they had sought immediate evacuation attempts.
Earlier, the Cambodian Police, along with the Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh, had succeeded in rescuing seven additional Indonesian workers held captive by an online scammer company in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.
Thus, a total of 62 Indonesian citizens had been saved, according to a statement issued by the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry and received here on Sunday (July 31, 2022).
The finding of the seven additional workers was based on further investigation conducted by the Cambodian Police.
On July 30, 2022, the local police and the Indonesian embassy successfully rescued a total of 55 Indonesian citizens.
The embassy was scheduled to bring the 62 Indonesian citizens from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh on Sunday night local time (UTC+7).