English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
HMS Spey (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)
HMS Spey (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)

HMS Spey to Visit Indonesia's Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2022 19:02
Jakarta: His Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Spey, an offshore patrol vessel that is also Britain’s newest, will visit Bali, Indonesia from September 30 to October 2 to conduct cultural exchanges with the Indonesian Navy and local youth from a Balinese dancing club. 
 
HMS Spey is on a five-year operation in the Indo-Pacific region alongside her sister ship, HMS Tamar. 
 
Working alongside partners and allies the ship is helping tackle security challenges and support nations against the impacts of climate change.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


HMS Spey is the 'greenest', most environmentally friendly ship in the Royal Navy due to the catalytic converters fitted to the funnel uptakes to reduce CO2 emissions. 
 
She recently conducted patrols to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, as well as carrying out environmental surveys. 
 
"Building strong, enduring partnerships with Indonesia is at the heart of the UK’s mission here. HMS Spey is a physical demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and security ties with Indonesia and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region," British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said in a press release on Thursday. 
 
Twenty percent of the ship’s crew are women. 
 
One is the Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Bridget Macnae, who will lead the ship’s arrival to Bali. 
 
Lieutenant Commander Macnae is scheduled to meet with the Bali Governor I Wayan Koster and Udaya Military Commander Major General Sonny Aprianto as part of a courtesy call. 
 
The ship’s crew are looking forward to taking part in the line dance of Poco Poco and Maumere with the Indonesian Navy. 
 
Both Poco Poco and Maumere dances originated in Indonesia - namely from Maluku and East Nusa Tenggara – and have since gone global, becoming one of the most popular dances to unite people of all backgrounds. 
 
"My Ship’s Company and I are excited to be visiting Bali, when it has been over 25 years since a Royal Navy ship was last here. We are particularly looking forward to the opportunities for cultural exchange, sports and Indonesian dancing. This visit is also a chance for us to utilise the logistics services in Bali, taking on the fresh stores and fuel we need to keep HMS Spey at sea on her mission. We are very grateful for the hospitality shown by the Indonesian people," HMS Spey’s Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Bridget Macnae said.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
FAO has proposed a Food Import Financing Facility. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO Chief Warns of Implications of Soaring Food, Fertilizer Prices

World Tourism Day, Sandiaga Berharap Pariwisata Dunia Segera Pulih

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 2,003 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,003 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

English
maritime
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan
Nasional

Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan

Siap-siap <i>Gaes</i>, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit
Pendidikan

Siap-siap Gaes, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis
Olahraga

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat
Internasional

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!
Ekonomi

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT
Hiburan

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah
Otomotif

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!