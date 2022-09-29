HMS Spey is on a five-year operation in the Indo-Pacific region alongside her sister ship, HMS Tamar.
Working alongside partners and allies the ship is helping tackle security challenges and support nations against the impacts of climate change.
HMS Spey is the 'greenest', most environmentally friendly ship in the Royal Navy due to the catalytic converters fitted to the funnel uptakes to reduce CO2 emissions.
She recently conducted patrols to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, as well as carrying out environmental surveys.
"Building strong, enduring partnerships with Indonesia is at the heart of the UK’s mission here. HMS Spey is a physical demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and security ties with Indonesia and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region," British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins said in a press release on Thursday.
Twenty percent of the ship’s crew are women.
One is the Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Bridget Macnae, who will lead the ship’s arrival to Bali.
Lieutenant Commander Macnae is scheduled to meet with the Bali Governor I Wayan Koster and Udaya Military Commander Major General Sonny Aprianto as part of a courtesy call.
The ship’s crew are looking forward to taking part in the line dance of Poco Poco and Maumere with the Indonesian Navy.
Both Poco Poco and Maumere dances originated in Indonesia - namely from Maluku and East Nusa Tenggara – and have since gone global, becoming one of the most popular dances to unite people of all backgrounds.
"My Ship’s Company and I are excited to be visiting Bali, when it has been over 25 years since a Royal Navy ship was last here. We are particularly looking forward to the opportunities for cultural exchange, sports and Indonesian dancing. This visit is also a chance for us to utilise the logistics services in Bali, taking on the fresh stores and fuel we need to keep HMS Spey at sea on her mission. We are very grateful for the hospitality shown by the Indonesian people," HMS Spey’s Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Bridget Macnae said.