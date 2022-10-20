English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)

Health Ministry, BPOM Work to Remove Medicinal Syrups from Market

Antara • 20 October 2022 20:36
Jakarta: The Health Ministry and the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) are working to remove medicinal syrup products suspected of causing atypical acute kidney failure in children from the market, the Health Minister informed.
 
"We are now coordinating with the BPOM to act swiftly and decide which medicines we must withdraw," Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in Serang, Banten, on Thursday.
 
The decision to withdraw medicinal syrup products follows the finding of three harmful substances—ethylene glycol (EG), diethylene glycol (DEG), and ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE)—in 15 syrup samples obtained from acute kidney failure patients, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The harmful chemical substances were also found in the internal organs of 99 children who died of atypical acute kidney failure, he said.
 
"We took their blood samples and detected the presence of dangerous substances, which could harm the kidneys. We also visited (the patients') home and inquired about the medicines consumed by them, and we found the same dangerous substances in their medicines," the minister expounded.
 
Firm and swift action is needed to protect more residents from the risk of acute kidney failure, as the current fatality rate of kidney failure in Indonesia is 70 per month.
 
"(Cases) which have been detected in Indonesia are 35 per month. Because hospitals are becoming full, we have decided to take preventive action," Sadikin said.
 
The preventive action has involved suspending the sale and prescription of medicinal syrup products, he underlined.
 
"We must hold (the sale and consumption) for a while to prevent more casualties among our children. Besides instructing doctors, we have also instructed pharmacies (to suspend sales) until the BPOM determines which syrup medicines are harmful," the minister informed.
 
He said that ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol have led to kidney failure and deaths in several countries, such as the Gambia, India, and China.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The available COVID-19 vaccine stock is pegged at around one million doses. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Prioritizing COVID-19 Vaccination for Travelers

West Sumatra Health Office Reports 22 Acute Kidney Failure Cases in Children

ADB, Cambodia Cooperate to Improve Access to Health Services

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Expects Tanjung Ular Port to Boost Tin, CPO Trade

Jokowi Expects Tanjung Ular Port to Boost Tin, CPO Trade

English
president joko widodo
VP Optimistic of Indonesia Not Requiring IMF Aid

VP Optimistic of Indonesia Not Requiring IMF Aid

English
vice president maruf amin
Nearly 64.7 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 64.7 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccination
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Baru Enam Minggu Menjabat, PM Inggris Umumkan Pengunduran Diri
Internasional

Baru Enam Minggu Menjabat, PM Inggris Umumkan Pengunduran Diri

BI Ramal Arus Modal Asing Keluar Hingga USD2,1 Miliar di Triwulan III
Ekonomi

BI Ramal Arus Modal Asing Keluar Hingga USD2,1 Miliar di Triwulan III

Simak, 5 PTN dengan Biaya Kuliah Termurah
Pendidikan

Simak, 5 PTN dengan Biaya Kuliah Termurah

789 Kasus Covid-19 Ditemukan di DKI
Nasional

789 Kasus Covid-19 Ditemukan di DKI

Fajar/Rian Mulus ke Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022
Olahraga

Fajar/Rian Mulus ke Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022

Kenalkan, Jagoan Pengamanan Jalanan di KTT G20 Bali
Otomotif

Kenalkan, Jagoan Pengamanan Jalanan di KTT G20 Bali

Komplain Ditinggal Pesawat Batik Air, Ari Lasso: Saya Tidak Cari Sensasi!
Hiburan

Komplain Ditinggal Pesawat Batik Air, Ari Lasso: Saya Tidak Cari Sensasi!

7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!