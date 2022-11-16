Over 65.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Furthermore, 23.889 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,807,127.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 8,486 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,582,291.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4.255 to 6,365,087.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,253.