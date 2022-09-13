English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 157,807. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 2,896 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 September 2022 20:01
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,896 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,397,236.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,617 to 6,207,858.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 157,807.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Intensive promotions during the COVID-19 pandemic helped attract lots of tourists to the tri-colored lake. (Photo: medcom.id)

Greater Jakarta's LRT to Begin Operation in June 2023: Adhi Karya

Transportation Ministry Intensifies Efforts to Reduce Flight Ticket Prices in Indonesia

International Tourist Visits to East Nusa Tenggara's Lake Kelimutu See Significant Rise

