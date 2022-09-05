English  
Since August 15, 2022 no FMD cases have been found in the 8 provinces. (Photo: medcom.id)
8 Indonesian Provinces Free from Food and Mouth Disease

Antara • 05 September 2022 10:53
Pangkalpinang: 8 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia are currently free from food and mouth disease (FMD), according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
 
"Since August 15, 2022 no FMD cases have been found in the 8 provinces," BNPB Deputy for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Jawansyah said at a coordination meeting with the Bangka Belitung Islands Provincial FMD Task Force in Pangkalpinang on Sunday.
 
The 8 FMD-free provinces are Jakarta, Bali, Riau Islands, South Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Sumatra and West Sulawesi.

FMD hit hard East Java with 64,207 cases, Central Java with 17,159 cases and West Nusa Tenggara with 16, 099 cases.
 
Meanwhile, Bangka Belitung Islands is ranked 15th with less than 100 cases..
 
"The recovery rate of farm animals exposed to FMD is Bangka Belitung is quite high, at above 95 percent. Hopefully, Bangka Belitung will record no cases," he said.
 
He said FMD transmission is very fast because the disease is transmitted by animals through physical contact with other animals, humans, goods, vehicles and other media as a center.
 
The disease can also be carried by air, he added.
 
"As per the FMD task force chief's directives, we call on the Bangka Belitung Islands provincial government to collaborate with district governments in implementing four main strategies of handling FMD--biosecurity, trearment, conditional slaughter and vaccination," he said.
 
(WAH)

