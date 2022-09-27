Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Flood Victims in Pakistan

On Monday, President Joko Widodo released Indonesia's humanitarian aid in the form of packages of medicines, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, and generators onboard 2 special aircraft.
In his remarks, President Jokowi conveyed his deep condolences on behalf of the Indonesian people and himself to the brothers and sisters in Pakistan for the loss of life due to floods and landslides.
President Jokowi also promised grants amounting to US$1 million and would send a medical team to Pakistan.
"The Humanitarian Aid Team, which departed for Pakistan on two Garuda planes on Monday, was led by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Prof. Dr. Muhajir Effendi, with a team consisting of the Chairman of Commission 8 of the House of Representatives Ashabul Kahfi, Head of BNPB Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Director of South and Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from other relevant Ministries/Agencies," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release on Monday.
The total non-cash grant assistance from Indonesia to Pakistan is worth US$1.2 million, with a weight of approximately 90 tonnes.
A BNPB team in direct consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture is currently assessing the emergency needs in flood-affected locations.
The three institutions have taken initiatives to collect humanitarian aid for Pakistan from various segments of Indonesian society, including SOEs, business persons, and civil society.
On a separate occasion, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad and the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with the Indonesian students and the Indonesian diaspora in Pakistan, have also raised humanitarian aid.
The aid amounted to Rs1.8 million or Rp113 million was distributed through the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
Indonesian volunteers from Dompet Duafa have also built two houses in one of the flooded areas in Sindh Province.
Flash floods in Pakistan have killed more than 1,600 people and submerged a third of Pakistan's territory.
Some 33 million people, including 650,000 pregnant women (73,000 of whom are about to give birth), have been affected by the monstrous monsoon flood, which the UN Secretary-General called as “climate carnage."
Damages were estimated at US$30 billion, which included 2 million houses and many public facilities, such as 23,900 schools, 1,460 health facilities, and approximately 13,000 km of roads. More than 2 million hectares of agricultural land were also swept away.
The refugees began to be threatened by post-flood diseases, such as dengue fever, malaria, and diarrhea.