President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Calls for Stronger Surveillance to Prevent Monkeypox Transmission

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 14:52
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to strengthen surveillance to prevent the spread of monkeypox virus in Indonesia.
 
"The entrance gates to our country must be strictly monitored," said President Jokowi in Jakarta, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
 
In addition, President Jokowi also instructed the health minister to immediately accelerate the implementation of vaccination. 
 
According to the President, the Indonesian government will prepare as many as 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.
 
He appealed to the public not to panic in responding to the announcement of the first monkeypox case in Indonesia. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, even though it is contagious, the spread can be suppressed because it is transmitted through direct contact.
 
"We don't need to panic too much because the transmission is through direct contact, not through droplets. I think the most important thing is our readiness to deal with it," he said.
 
(WAH)
