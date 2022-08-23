President Jokowi Calls for Stronger Surveillance to Prevent Monkeypox Transmission

"The entrance gates to our country must be strictly monitored," said President Jokowi in Jakarta, Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
In addition, President Jokowi also instructed the health minister to immediately accelerate the implementation of vaccination.
According to the President, the Indonesian government will prepare as many as 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.
He appealed to the public not to panic in responding to the announcement of the first monkeypox case in Indonesia.
According to him, even though it is contagious, the spread can be suppressed because it is transmitted through direct contact.
"We don't need to panic too much because the transmission is through direct contact, not through droplets. I think the most important thing is our readiness to deal with it," he said.