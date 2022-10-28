English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, M Sholahadhin Azhar • 28 October 2022 14:57
Jakarta: The Youth Pledge, declared in 1928. is still considered as one of the nation's guidelines, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
"The pledge declared by our young heroes 94 years ago still resonates and serves as a guide for the Indonesian nation today," Jokowi said on his Instagram account on Friday, October 28, 2022.
 
According to him, many national development initiatives are based on the Youth Pledge.  One of them is the development of physical and digital connectivity that connects regions across the country.
 
Jokowi asked for the development to be continued, especially by young people. Thus, the Indonesian nation will be increasingly united and advanced.
 
"It is our endeavor to further strengthen national unity, while pursuing progress," said Jokowi.
 
The Youth Pledge was a declaration made on October 28 in 1928 by young Indonesian nationalists in the Second Youth Congress. They proclaimed three ideas: one motherland, one nation and one language.

(WAH)

The humanitarian assistance from the Indonesian Government and people for Palestine has included building a hospital in Gaza. (Photo: medcom.id)

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

Govt Ensures Indonesia's Pharmaceutical Industry Maintains Drug Quality

President Jokowi Congratulates New British PM

KPK Names Bangkalan Regent Graft Suspect

English
Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to Drought

Japan Provides Emergency Aid of $1 Million to Kyrgyzstan

