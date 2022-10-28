Youth Pledge Still Resonates: President Jokowi

"The pledge declared by our young heroes 94 years ago still resonates and serves as a guide for the Indonesian nation today," Jokowi said on his Instagram account on Friday, October 28, 2022.
According to him, many national development initiatives are based on the Youth Pledge. One of them is the development of physical and digital connectivity that connects regions across the country.
Jokowi asked for the development to be continued, especially by young people. Thus, the Indonesian nation will be increasingly united and advanced.
"It is our endeavor to further strengthen national unity, while pursuing progress," said Jokowi.
The Youth Pledge was a declaration made on October 28 in 1928 by young Indonesian nationalists in the Second Youth Congress. They proclaimed three ideas: one motherland, one nation and one language.
