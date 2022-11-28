Lawmaker Says Jokowi Nominates Yudo Margono as Military Commander

"I've received information that the a the Navy Chief of Staff," Hasanuddin said here on Monday, November 28, 2022.
According to reports, the presidential letter on the replacement of the TNI commander will be delivered will be delivered by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno to DPR Speaker Puan Maharani this afternoon.
The DPR is expected to discuss the presidential letter quickly. This is because TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa will enter retirement age in December 2022.
Moreover, the Indonesian parliament will end its Session Period in mid-December 2022. Thus, the process of replacing the military Commander must be carried out quickly.
The Commission I of the DPR earlier said it was ready to carry out this task. Based on the statement from the Commission I Head Meutya Hafid, the fit and proper test for the TNI commander candidate is expected to be carried out this week.