AFC Ready to Help PSSI Recover from Kanjuruhan Tragedy

"We offer constant assistance to PSSI and Indonesian football competition," AFC vice secretary general Shin Mon Gil said here on Wednesday.
PSSI is one of the most important AFC members, he noted and vowed to provide maximum assistance to efforts to improve Indonesian football, which has come under the spotlight following the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
To that end, AFC has assigned security and safety experts, Datuk Dell Akbar Khan and Brian Johnson, to cooperate with FIFA, PSSI, and the Indonesian government in evaluating football stadiums in the country.
Gil further extended AFC's condolences over the tragedy, which left 132 people dead and hundreds of others injured.
"AFC does not want the tragedy to recur in football competition. We want football competition in Indonesia to run well again so it can be enjoyed without security issue," he said.
AFC and FIFA have sent their officials to Indonesia to assist PSSI in evaluating the Kanjuruhan tragedy so that it does not recur in the future.
On Tuesday, FIFA development project coordinators Niko Nhouvannasak and Chen Jun along with FIFA security and safety consultant, Serge Dumotier, met with PSSI in connection with the Kanjuruhan tragedy.
Gil also met with PSSI to conduct coordination on Monday.
PSSI and PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) have suspended Indonesian Leagues 1, 2, and 3 to comply with the joint independent fact-finding team’s (TGIPF’s) recommendations, The team was formed by President Joko Widodo and chaired by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed his readiness to help the Indonesian government, PSSI and AFC transform Indonesian football.
On October 1 night, thousands of Arema FC supporters were left trapped in Kanjuruhan Stadium after some supporters stormed the pitch following the team’s 2-3 loss to Persebaya Surabaya. In response, police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede.
In a press statement issued on October 2, East Java Regional Police chief, Inspector General Nico Afinta, said that Arema FC supporters were disappointed by the match’s outcome and so they stormed the pitch to confront the players and officials.
According to Afinta, tear gas was fired because the angry supporters could have endangered the football players and officials.
"Because of the tear gas, they rushed to an exit point and triggered a stamped as they suffered shortness of breath, lack of oxygen," he said.
According to data from the Malang District Health Office, the Kanjuruhan crowd crush left 131 people dead, 440 people lightly injured, and 29 people seriously injured.
In response to the tragedy, President Joko Widodo formed a joint independent fact-finding team (TGIPF) comprising 13 members. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD was made the chairperson of the team and Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali its deputy head.
Meanwhile, the National Police have named six suspects in the incident, including three police personnel. The three other suspects are from the football match's organizing committee: PT Liga Indonesia Baru president director, chief of Arema FC's organizing committee, and a security guard at Kanjuruhan stadium.