Indonesia has been acting as an observer for the Fiji elections three times. (Photo: KBRI Suva)
Indonesia has been acting as an observer for the Fiji elections three times. (Photo: KBRI Suva)

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2022 16:15
Jakarta: Indonesia has won the trust of the Government of Fiji to become the Co-Lead of the Fiji Election Multinational Observer Group, which series of activities were carried out in the third week of December 2022.
 
The citizen of Fiji, a country located in the Pacific region, voted on December 14, 2022 at 2,?071 polling stations, and the final results of the vote count were announced on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
 
Together with India and Australia, as co-chairs, Indonesia coordinated 90 observers from 16 countries and two regional organizations, namely the Pacific Islands Forum and the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

The Indonesian observer team was led by Ambassador Muhsin Syihab (Expert Staff for Inter-Institutional Relations of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs) and comprised personnel from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Election Committee, and the Indonesian Embassy in Suva. The team directly observed activities in several polling stations in the capital Suva and rural areas in Lautoka district, western Fiji.
 
In the 2022 election, there were 693,915 registered voters out of Fiji's total population of around 925,000. The percentage of registered voters who voted was 68.3%.
 
In this election, the incumbent Fiji First Party, led by Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, managed to lead the vote with a total of 42.55%, followed by the opposition People's Alliance Party with 35.83% and several other parties with smaller percentages of votes. Fiji's new government will be determined by the ability of these parties to form a coalition to control a majority of parliamentary seats.
 
"The Fiji Government's invitation to become election observers shows the Fiji Government's high trust in Indonesia to contribute to the democratic process in that country," the Indonesian Embassy in Suva said in a media release on Monday.
 
Indonesia has been acting as an observer for the Fiji elections three times. Previously, Indonesia also served the same role in the 2014 and 2018 Fiji elections. 
 
(WAH)

