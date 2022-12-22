English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2022 17:59
Jakarta: Some 19,901 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,660,163, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, 72,186 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,181,739.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 
COVID-19 Update
 
The Indonesian government recorded 1,053  new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,713,879.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,324 to 6,530,276.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 22 to 160,488.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

The national COVID-19 vaccination program is the key to the success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: kemenkes)

