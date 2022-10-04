English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

Antara • 04 October 2022 22:59
Jakarta: Indonesia has affirmed its commitment to implementing environment and forestry-centric policies to support local, national, and global climate action, including by increasing its greenhouse gas emission reduction target.
 
In a statement received here on Tuesday, Environment and Forestry (LHK) Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said that her ministry submitted its ‘Long-Term Strategy for Low-Carbon and Climate Resilience 2050 (LTS-LCCR 2050)’ to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat in July 2022.
 
"In addition, last week, we delivered Indonesia's Enhanced NDC (nationally determined contributions document), which stated the increase in the country's emission reduction targets from 29 percent to 31.89 percent through the country's own resources and capabilities as well as from 41 percent to 43.20 percent with international support," the minister informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At the opening of the 26th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Committee on Forestry (COFO 26) in Rome, Italy, on Monday (October 3, 2022) local time, she noted that the emission reduction envisaged in the forestry and other land use (FOLU) sector is expected to account for nearly 60 percent of the total greenhouse gas emission reduction target.
 
Indonesia is also committed to mainstreaming and highlighting efforts to address biodiversity loss, climate change, land degradation, declining marine health, deforestation, pollution, waste, and food insecurity as well as water security and accessibility issues.
 
In addition, Indonesia has made several efforts to manage natural resources and the environment based on scientific research and state interests, Bakar said.
 
"These attempts are integrated into the national greenhouse gas emission reduction program, called Indonesia's Forest and Other Land Use Net Sink 2030, which is formally used as an operational plan for climate action in forestry and other land use sectors," she added.
 
According to the LHK Ministry’s website, Indonesia’s First NDC document was delivered to the UNFCCC Secretariat in 2016. Later, the ministry submitted Indonesia’s Updated NDC in 2021. Meanwhile, the Enhanced NDC was delivered on September 23, 2022.
 
The Indonesian government decided to increase the emission reduction target in the Enhanced NDC document since a number of green policies have begun to be implemented, such as the acceleration of the use of electric vehicles as well as the development of B40 fuel, which contains 40 percent biofuel made from palm oil and 60 percent diesel.
 
The COFO 26 is being held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome, Italy, from October 3–7, 2022. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This program is expected to create innovative local solutions. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, World Bank Cooperate to Realize Smart Village Program

Energy Minister Presses for Mineral Downstreaming in Indonesia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

English
disaster
Indonesia Must Remain Alert to 2023 Global Recession Risk: Minister

Indonesia Must Remain Alert to 2023 Global Recession Risk: Minister

English
investment
Police Deny Death Toll from Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium Exceeds 125

Police Deny Death Toll from Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium Exceeds 125

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik
Internasional

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum
Hiburan

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC
Olahraga

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile
Otomotif

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!