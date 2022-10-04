Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

In a statement received here on Tuesday, Environment and Forestry (LHK) Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said that her ministry submitted its ‘Long-Term Strategy for Low-Carbon and Climate Resilience 2050 (LTS-LCCR 2050)’ to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat in July 2022.
"In addition, last week, we delivered Indonesia's Enhanced NDC (nationally determined contributions document), which stated the increase in the country's emission reduction targets from 29 percent to 31.89 percent through the country's own resources and capabilities as well as from 41 percent to 43.20 percent with international support," the minister informed.
At the opening of the 26th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Committee on Forestry (COFO 26) in Rome, Italy, on Monday (October 3, 2022) local time, she noted that the emission reduction envisaged in the forestry and other land use (FOLU) sector is expected to account for nearly 60 percent of the total greenhouse gas emission reduction target.
Indonesia is also committed to mainstreaming and highlighting efforts to address biodiversity loss, climate change, land degradation, declining marine health, deforestation, pollution, waste, and food insecurity as well as water security and accessibility issues.
In addition, Indonesia has made several efforts to manage natural resources and the environment based on scientific research and state interests, Bakar said.
"These attempts are integrated into the national greenhouse gas emission reduction program, called Indonesia's Forest and Other Land Use Net Sink 2030, which is formally used as an operational plan for climate action in forestry and other land use sectors," she added.
According to the LHK Ministry’s website, Indonesia’s First NDC document was delivered to the UNFCCC Secretariat in 2016. Later, the ministry submitted Indonesia’s Updated NDC in 2021. Meanwhile, the Enhanced NDC was delivered on September 23, 2022.
The Indonesian government decided to increase the emission reduction target in the Enhanced NDC document since a number of green policies have begun to be implemented, such as the acceleration of the use of electric vehicles as well as the development of B40 fuel, which contains 40 percent biofuel made from palm oil and 60 percent diesel.
The COFO 26 is being held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome, Italy, from October 3–7, 2022.