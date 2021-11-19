English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The minister brought logistics aid for families of the landslide victims.
The minister brought logistics aid for families of the landslide victims.

Minister Delivers Aid packages to Landslide Victims in Sibolangit

English disaster food north sumatra
Antara • 19 November 2021 15:32
Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini delivered aid packages for landslide victims in Rumah Kinangkung Village, Sibolangit, Deli Serdang District, North Sumatra.
 
"Disaster victims should not fret about food or other needs, as I and the village and sub-district heads will ready food supply and other aid packages for you," Rismaharini told the affected residents sheltered in Dusun I, Rumah Kinangkung Village, on Friday morning.
 
During her visit, the minister brought logistics aid and cash compensation for families of the landslide victims.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Rismaharini handed over 32 packages of children's clothing; 50 sheets of blankets, tents, and beds; 50 packages of basic family needs; 60 packages of basic foods; 100 sheets of mattresses; and 168 packages of children's food for the victims.
 
The minister also handed over compensation worth Rp15 million (around US$1,050) to the family of Rasmiken Ginting, who lost her life in the landslide and Rp5 million (around US$350) for the injured victims.
 
Minister Rismaharini was accompanied by House of Representatives (DPR RI) Commission VIII member M. Husni, Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) member Dedy Iskandar Batubara, and regional officials during her visit.
 
The authority decided to pay a visit to the disaster victims to ensure that post-disaster mitigation and satisfactory handling measures for disaster victims were being optimally applied, she noted.
 
During a conversation with the disaster victims, the minister convinced them that the authority would promptly respond to their needs.
 
She also lent assurance to them that her ministry had currently coordinated with the Public Works and People's Housing Ministry to perform the disaster mitigation work, as one disaster victim had suggested to the authority to reinforce the cliff to prevent it from collapsing and leading to another landslide in future.
 
"If I have the authority, I will immediately dispatch my team to commence the work, but since the duty falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works and People's Housing Ministry, we need to coordinate the task with them. Hence, I beg for your patience," Rismaharini remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Attends WTO Session on Lawsuit over Nickle Ore Export Ban

Indonesia Attends WTO Session on Lawsuit over Nickle Ore Export Ban

English
europe
People's Pickiness over Vaccine Brands Hinder COVID-19 Vaccinations: Health Ministry

People's Pickiness over Vaccine Brands Hinder COVID-19 Vaccinations: Health Ministry

English
vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Still Low in 4 Provinces: Task Force

COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Still Low in 4 Provinces: Task Force

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pasca Permendikbudristek PPKS Terbit Laporan Kekerasan Seksual Bermunculan
Pendidikan

Pasca Permendikbudristek PPKS Terbit Laporan Kekerasan Seksual Bermunculan

Reformasi Perpajakan Jembatani RI Jadi Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Reformasi Perpajakan Jembatani RI Jadi Negara Maju

Ahli Virologi AS Ungkap Asal Mula Covid-19 dari Pasar Ikan di Wuhan
Internasional

Ahli Virologi AS Ungkap Asal Mula Covid-19 dari Pasar Ikan di Wuhan

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan
Otomotif

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan

Brendan Rodgers: Tidak Sopan Bertanya soal Isu Menggantikan Solskjaer
Olahraga

Brendan Rodgers: Tidak Sopan Bertanya soal Isu Menggantikan Solskjaer

BMKG: Waspada Banjir Rob di Pesisir Utara Laut Jawa!
Nasional

BMKG: Waspada Banjir Rob di Pesisir Utara Laut Jawa!

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram
Teknologi

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis
Hiburan

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!