Minister Delivers Aid packages to Landslide Victims in Sibolangit

Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini delivered aid packages for landslide victims in Rumah Kinangkung Village, Sibolangit, Deli Serdang District, North Sumatra.
"Disaster victims should not fret about food or other needs, as I and the village and sub-district heads will ready food supply and other aid packages for you," Rismaharini told the affected residents sheltered in Dusun I, Rumah Kinangkung Village, on Friday morning.
During her visit, the minister brought logistics aid and cash compensation for families of the landslide victims.
Rismaharini handed over 32 packages of children's clothing; 50 sheets of blankets, tents, and beds; 50 packages of basic family needs; 60 packages of basic foods; 100 sheets of mattresses; and 168 packages of children's food for the victims.
The minister also handed over compensation worth Rp15 million (around US$1,050) to the family of Rasmiken Ginting, who lost her life in the landslide and Rp5 million (around US$350) for the injured victims.
Minister Rismaharini was accompanied by House of Representatives (DPR RI) Commission VIII member M. Husni, Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) member Dedy Iskandar Batubara, and regional officials during her visit.
The authority decided to pay a visit to the disaster victims to ensure that post-disaster mitigation and satisfactory handling measures for disaster victims were being optimally applied, she noted.
During a conversation with the disaster victims, the minister convinced them that the authority would promptly respond to their needs.
She also lent assurance to them that her ministry had currently coordinated with the Public Works and People's Housing Ministry to perform the disaster mitigation work, as one disaster victim had suggested to the authority to reinforce the cliff to prevent it from collapsing and leading to another landslide in future.
"If I have the authority, I will immediately dispatch my team to commence the work, but since the duty falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works and People's Housing Ministry, we need to coordinate the task with them. Hence, I beg for your patience," Rismaharini remarked.