Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

Jakarta: Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Ganip Warsito will ensure optimal implementation of health protocols at match venues during the National Sports Week (PON) XX in Papua Province.Specifically, the task force will oversee the implementation of health protocols at venues holding matches in the sports branches of tennis, paddling, and men's soccer in Jayapura City."I call on all organizers to always remind spectators to maintain health protocols," Warsito noted in a statement received here on Friday.One of the requirements for people to watch the Papua PON XX matches is to bring a letter that certifies them to be free of COVID-19 through an antigen test.Antigen testing was also offered at the entrances of the match locations for spectators and staff that had yet to undergo the test."It is true. You need to undergo the swab test or bring a letter of negative results of the antigen test conducted within the last 24 hours in order to come in and watch," sports branch security coordinator Tenis Made noted while reporting the latest situation and condition to Warsito.Warsito, concurrently the head of National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), also surveyed BNPB's mask booths at Papua PON XX's match locations that he had visited. He also reviewed facilities and infrastructure that supported the implementation of health protocols.Places for hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations were set up at every entrance. However, few locations had yet to install temperature-measuring devices in front of the entrances.Meanwhile, at the men's soccer venue, he highlighted the importance of never neglecting to inform the audience to always follow health protocols.He reminded to always wear a mask, maintain distance, and avoid crowding.This is since the people's enthusiasm will run high once the soccer match begins, especially when the home team is playing.