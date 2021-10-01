English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

English sports papua province health protocols
Antara • 01 October 2021 16:28
Jakarta: Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Ganip Warsito will ensure optimal implementation of health protocols at match venues during the National Sports Week (PON) XX in Papua Province.
 
Specifically, the task force will oversee the implementation of health protocols at venues holding matches in the sports branches of tennis, paddling, and men's soccer in Jayapura City.
 
"I call on all organizers to always remind spectators to maintain health protocols," Warsito noted in a statement received here on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One of the requirements for people to watch the Papua PON XX matches is to bring a letter that certifies them to be free of COVID-19 through an antigen test.
 
Antigen testing was also offered at the entrances of the match locations for spectators and staff that had yet to undergo the test.
 
"It is true. You need to undergo the swab test or bring a letter of negative results of the antigen test conducted within the last 24 hours in order to come in and watch," sports branch security coordinator Tenis Made noted while reporting the latest situation and condition to Warsito.
 
Warsito, concurrently the head of National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), also surveyed BNPB's mask booths at Papua PON XX's match locations that he had visited. He also reviewed facilities and infrastructure that supported the implementation of health protocols.
 
Places for hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations were set up at every entrance. However, few locations had yet to install temperature-measuring devices in front of the entrances.
 
Meanwhile, at the men's soccer venue, he highlighted the importance of never neglecting to inform the audience to always follow health protocols.
 
He reminded to always wear a mask, maintain distance, and avoid crowding.
 
This is since the people's enthusiasm will run high once the soccer match begins, especially when the home team is playing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Trade Ministry Lauds Indonesian Youth's Interest in Export Business

Trade Ministry Lauds Indonesian Youth's Interest in Export Business

English
trade
Govt Encourages Indonesian MSMEs to Join Digital Ecosystem

Govt Encourages Indonesian MSMEs to Join Digital Ecosystem

English
MSMEs
ADB Boosts Support for Covid-19 Response in Sri Lanka

ADB Boosts Support for Covid-19 Response in Sri Lanka

English
south asia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Defisit APBN Tahun Ini akan di Bawah Target 5,7% PDB
Ekonomi

Defisit APBN Tahun Ini akan di Bawah Target 5,7% PDB

KPK: Pemecatan Bukan Putusan Sepihak Pimpinan
Nasional

KPK: Pemecatan Bukan Putusan Sepihak Pimpinan

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina
Internasional

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina

<i>Learning Loss</i> pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan
Pendidikan

Learning Loss pada Siswa Kelas 1-3 SD Paling Mengkhawatirkan

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa: Leicester dan Napoli Terkapar

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!