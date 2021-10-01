President Jokowi Leads Ceremony to Commemorate Pancasila Sanctity Day

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today presided over a ceremony to commemorate the Pancasila Sanctity Day.The ceremony was held at the Pancasila Sakti Monument in Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta, Jakarta Province.Accompanied by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, President Jokowi arrived at the venue of the ceremony at around 7.00 am.At the venue, the President was welcomed by House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani, Regional Representative Council (DPD) Speaker La Nyalla Mattalitti, People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo and other high-ranking officials.President Jokowi then headed to the podium of the ceremony, while on the field, participants of the ceremony were already lining up orderly."Begin (the ceremony)," President Jokowi stated.At the ceremony, the manuscript of Pancasila was read out loud by La Nyalla, while the Preamble of the 1945 Constitution was read by the MPR Speaker.