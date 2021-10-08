Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: During his working visit to Bali Province on Friday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) joined residents to plant mangrove trees in Badung Regency."It is needed to anticipate and mitigate climate change," President Jokowi stated."It is also key to boost livelihoods of local residents," the Head of State added.For the record, Indonesia has more than 20% of the world’s mangrove area, totaling 3.2 million hectares.The country also boasts the highest richness of mangrove species.The Indonesian Government recognizes mangrove areas as a natural buffer and a cost-effective measure to protect coastal areas and villages.