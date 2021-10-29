Minister Confirms Shorter Year-End Holidays with Collective Leave Removal

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has ensured that omitting the collective leave for the year-end holidays aims to protect the public and prevent the COVID-19 third wave from surfacing during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away. To that end, the government is adopting this policy, so that the likelihood of high mobility in the run-up to and during the holidays remains in line with the efforts to control the pandemic," Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate stated here on Thursday.
According to Minister Plate, the government is optimistic that the public would understand the policy and advised them to not travel home if it is not urgent.
The government has trimmed the collective leave on December 24, 2021, which is stipulated in the Joint Decree (SKB) of Three Ministers No. 712/2021, No. 1/2021, and No. 3/2021 on National Holidays and Collective Leave in 2021.
Plate also noted that the government prohibits state civil apparatus (ASN) from taking time off during national holidays through the Circular Letter (SE) of the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms (PANRB) Ministry No. 13 of 2021 on restrictions on traveling outside region and/or leave of absence for ASN during the national holidays.
"Policies are imposed to limit the massive movement of people towards the year-end holidays," he explained.
Another state policy also tightens travel requirements during the holiday period, he pointed out.
Those keen on travelling by public transportation should have received at least the first dose of vaccine.
For air transportation, passengers must show a negative result of the PCR test. As for ground transportation, passengers must test negative for the swab antigen test.
He highlighted that the monitoring of health protocols was also conducted at several key locations, such as churches, during the Christmas celebrations, shopping malls, and tourist destinations.
The PeduliLindungi application should also be optimally used in public places for supervision and tracing in the community, Plate added.
"The government hopes that the economic wheels would not be impacted, as the supply of staples has been secured towards the end of the year," Plate stated.
He highlighted that with an adequate supply of staples, the communities can continue to conduct their activities.