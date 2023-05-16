Two Indonesian Citizens Arrested in Drug Connection in Saudi Arabia

Based on Twitter from SaudiNews50 on May 15, 2023, it was stated that a narcotics control operation was carried out in Riyadh.
During the operation, a Bangladeshi citizen and two Indonesian women were arrested. They were arrested for promoting methamphetamine and tablets regulated for medical distribution.
The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Riyadh also admitted that they already knew about the news.
"Until now we have not received a notification from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, just from the news," said the RI Embassy's Socio-Cultural Information Function Officer in Riyadh, Meugah Suriyan, to Medcom.id, Tuesday 16 May 2023.
"Every arrest of an Indonesian citizen for any case will always be notified by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he added.
Meugah added, the Indonesian Embassy is ready to provide legal assistance to Indonesian citizens with legal problems, if needed. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)