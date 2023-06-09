3 Take out of Luhut when Testifying for the Defendants Rights Activist

"I have no intention of attacking you personally. If you were attacked personally, I apologize that far," said Haris Azhar in a hearing at the East Jakarta District Court, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
During the trial which lasted about four hours, we summarized a number of important facts. Here's the list:
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan revealed about Haris Azhar's request for help. Among them are related to school or college fees and shares for the people in Papua.
1. Tuition fees and stocks
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"I'm good with him, I want him to ask for help going to school, whatever I was pushing him to Harvard to take his doctorate," said Luhut.
It's also about stocks. Luhut said Haris Azhar asked for a meeting to discuss stocks. However, Luhut did not explain in more detail.
Haris Azhar immediately denied this request for help. First, he has never received educational funding from Luhut.
"I studied at four universities. Take law, take sociology, take philosophy and take human rights. Thank God, three are self-paid, one is a scholarship," said Haris Azhar.
Then he also objected as if he had asked Luhut for shares. He emphasized that it was true that he met Luhut to discuss shares, but that he represented the indigenous people who live around the mine to ensure fairness.
"Why did I contact the witness at that time, because the witness as the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs had responsibility for the process of investing in Freeport shares in Indonesia," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)
Luhut said that the first time he saw a video uploaded on Haris Azhar's YouTube was entitled 'There is Lord Luhut behind the Intan Jaya military-ops economic relationship!! General BIN is also there! Hamtam'. The video was proffered by his staff and immediately offended.
2. Luhut was personally offended
"I am frankly sad, why did Haris' brother do it to me," said Luhut.
He explained that a number of accusations made by Haris Azhar and Fatia Maulidiyanti were baseless. He emphasized that he had not been involved in any private business since joining the government in 2014.
"I am very annoyed because I was accused of having a business in Papua, I have never done that and then I was called a lord and a criminal, in my opinion, hurtful words," said Luhut.
Meanwhile, Haris Azhar emphasized that he did not intend to attack Luhut personally. He admits that he is fighting for public issues.
"Once again, why is this point that this is related to the public interest, sir. You have our personal history, but I also have a historicity in what I do, especially regarding Papua," said Haris Azhar.
Luhut emphasized that this trial was a momentum to remind all parties that there is no absolute freedom. Freedom also has consequences related to responsibility.
3. There is no absolute freedom
Luhut was disappointed because Haris Azhar and Fatia did not confirm it to him before uploading it on YouTube. He deeply regretted this.
"I can be asked. You want Haris to call at any time, I will answer. If he has good intentions, he is a gentleman, he is a true (fighter) for human rights, he asked me. Is there anything or not? Even if you don't ask, you can see it at Kumham, do I own that company. Did I do that or not? He dared to accuse me of being a criminal," said Luhut.
"We are allowed to say anything, but we must be responsible. There is no absolute freedom. All freedom is responsible," he continued.
Fatia Maulidiyanti said the allegations against Luhut were based on research and information from a number of reliable sources.
"In the research, we also ask for a lot of public disclosure of information from several institutions and companies regarding mining concessions in Papua," said Fatia Maulidiyanti. (Kevin Schreiber)