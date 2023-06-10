English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
ASEAN leaders at the meeting in Labuan Bajo. Photo: AFP
ASEAN leaders at the meeting in Labuan Bajo. Photo: AFP

ASEAN to Hold First Joint Military Drills in South China Sea

Antara • 10 June 2023 15:24
Jakarta: Southeast Asian nations have agreed to hold their first joint military drills in the South China Sea, Indonesian officials said on Thursday June 8. The drills held as tensions grow over China's increasing assertiveness in the region.
 
"We will hold joint military drills in the North Natuna Sea," Indonesian military chief Yudo Margono said after a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defence chief in Bali, state news agency Antara reported.
 
“They will take place in September and involve all 10 members of the bloc as well as observer member Timor-Leste,” he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


That would include junta-ruled Myanmar, where the military has overthrown a civilian leader and overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent that has resulted in wide-ranging United States and European Union sanctions.
 
Margono said that the exercises will focus on maritime security and rescue, and will not involve combat operations.
 
"It is about ASEAN centrality," he said.
 
The bloc's members have held naval drills with the US before but never military exercises as a bloc on its own.
 
The announcement comes after Washington called on Beijing to stop "provocative" behaviour in the disputed waterway after a near-collision with a Philippine vessel and a Chine fighter pilot’s dangerous manouvre near an American surveillance aircraft.
 
Chinese vessels have also occasionally intruded into the Indonesian-claimed waters of North Natuna where the drills will take place, prompting protests in Jakarta.
 
China says that most of the South China Sea is its own despite competing claims from Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.
 
Beijing's ships have patrolled the area and when confronted have invoked China's so-called "nine-dash line" - an area it claims but is contested by its neighbours - to justify its alleged historic rights to the waters.
 
At a summit last month, ASEAN leaders discussed "serious incidents" in the South China Sea and ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct aimed at reducing the risk of conflict there.
 
ASEAN's principles of consensus and non-interference have hamstrung its ability to take action, critics say
 
The bloc will hold its next leaders' summit in Jakarta in September.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Sekjen ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn dalam wawancara bersama Medcom.id di Jakarta, Kamis, 8 Juni 2023. (Twitter / ASEAN)

Sekjen Kao Kim Hourn Dukung Timor Leste Jadi Anggota ke-11 ASEAN

Sekjen Kao Kim Hourn Paparkan 6 Prioritas Kerja ASEAN

Kedubes dan Misi Inggris untuk ASEAN di Jakarta Rayakan Ultah Raja Hari Ini

BACA JUGA
Investing in People, The Secret in Building a Media Company That Lasts Forever

Investing in People, The Secret in Building a Media Company That Lasts Forever

English
IDN Media
Vice President Has Strategy to Overcome the Number of Illegal Indonesian Worker Who Died

Vice President Has Strategy to Overcome the Number of Illegal Indonesian Worker Who Died

English
indonesia citizen
Duty for Hajj Pilgrim Service Officer, Taking Care of the Missing Sandals

Duty for Hajj Pilgrim Service Officer, Taking Care of the Missing Sandals

English
Hajj Pilgrim
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenhub-KCIC Bantah Operasional Kereta Cepat Mundur di 2024
Ekonomi

Kemenhub-KCIC Bantah Operasional Kereta Cepat Mundur di 2024

Jemaah Haji Perekam Video Penelantaran Merasa Lebih Nyaman
Nasional

Jemaah Haji Perekam Video Penelantaran Merasa Lebih Nyaman

It's Time for Labuan Bajo! KBRI Bucharest Promosikan Wisata RI di Rumania
Internasional

It's Time for Labuan Bajo! KBRI Bucharest Promosikan Wisata RI di Rumania

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Pikachu Jet Resmi Hadir di Indonesia
Teknologi

Pikachu Jet Resmi Hadir di Indonesia

DPRD DKI Jakarta Minta Pemprov Kurangi Sepeda Motor Di Jalanan
Otomotif

DPRD DKI Jakarta Minta Pemprov Kurangi Sepeda Motor Di Jalanan

Selamat! Adinia Wirasti Resmi Menikah dengan Aktor Australia
Hiburan

Selamat! Adinia Wirasti Resmi Menikah dengan Aktor Australia

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi SPMB PKN STAN 2023, Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Cara Melihatnya
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi SPMB PKN STAN 2023, Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Cara Melihatnya

Pembangunan Rumah Tapak bagi Jabatan Menteri di IKN Baru 37,1%
Properti

Pembangunan Rumah Tapak bagi Jabatan Menteri di IKN Baru 37,1%

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!