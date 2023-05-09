Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) reminds the public in every general election (Pemilu) and legislative election not to accept money, aka dawn attacks, especially ahead of the 2024 Election.
"Residents are not allowed to take part in money politics. Dawn attacks are no longer allowed. They are not allowed to give, they are not allowed to receive," said KPK Deputy for Education and Community Participation, Wawan Wardiana, on Jl Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta, Sunday, May 7 2023.
He made an analogy, if residents receive Rp100,000, on the other hand it could be that the giver as a participant in the 2024 election will take people's money of up to Rp100 billion. Because of this, said Wawan, residents are prohibited from accepting dawn attacks ahead of the 2024 elections.
"This is the negative effect. For example, if we only receive Rp. 100,000, they will certainly take Rp. 100 billion. Do we want to follow that mode? We certainly don't want that, right? That's why this year, specifically this political year, we must stop the dawn attack," said Wan.
He conveyed this message when the KPK held the 2023 Anti-Corruption Bus Roadshow activity on Jl Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta. The event was held together with the Provincial Government (Pemprov) of DKI Jakarta.
It should be noted, continued Wawan, that the dawn attack is a term used to refer to money politics ahead of elections. This phenomenon refers to the activity of distributing money to the public with the aim of influencing them to vote for a particular pair of candidates.
