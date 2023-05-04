English  
Indonesia citizens being kept in Myanmar. Photo: Bebaskankami
Indonesia citizens being kept in Myanmar. Photo: Bebaskankami

Protecting Indonesian Victims of TIP, MOFA Sends Diplomatic Notes to Myanmar

Marcheilla Ariesta • 04 May 2023 20:05
Jakarta: Following up on requests for protection for Indonesian citizens (WNI) who are victims of online scam companies in Myanmar, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a diplomatic note to the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok have followed up requests for protection for Indonesian citizens who are victims of online scam companies in Myanmar," said Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities (PWNI and BHI) Judha Nugraha, Wednesday 3 May 2023.
 
"Various steps have been taken, including sending diplomatic notes to the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, coordinating with local authorities, and working with international institutions such as IOM and the Bali Process Regional Support Office in Bangkok," he continued.

Judha said that there were indeed high challenges in the field related to this case. According to him, the majority of Indonesian citizens are in Myawaddy, the location of the armed conflict between the Myanmar military and rebel groups.
 
However, he said, this did not dampen the various protective measures that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok continued to strive for.
 
Several steps were taken by the Indonesian government, among others, urging the Myanmar authorities to take effective steps to save Indonesian citizens, mapping the existing network in Myawaddy through collaboration with various agencies monitoring online scam cases.
 
"Formal and informal approaches continue to be made," he said.
 
Meanwhile, from a law enforcement perspective, Judha said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had coordinated with the Bareskrim Polri to take action against the perpetrators.
 
"From a prevention standpoint, conducting public awareness campaign activities regarding the modes of the Criminal Act of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO) in online scam cases," he explained.
 
During the 2020-2023 period, the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon received reports of 203 Indonesian citizens experiencing problems in the Myanmar region, particularly regarding indications or suspicions of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO).
 
As of April 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon has facilitated the settlement and repatriation of 127 Indonesian citizens. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

