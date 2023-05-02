English  
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: Medcom.id
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: Medcom.id

First Quarter of Indonesia's Chairmanship: Three Main Pillars to be a Priority

Marcheilla Ariesta • 02 May 2023 14:58
Jakarta: Indonesia ensures that it will oversee the achievements of the three main pillars in its Chair in ASEAN 2023. The three pillars are ASEAN Matters, Epicentrum of Growth and Implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
 
For the first pillar, Indonesia has prepared the grand vision of ASEAN 2045 as well as the process of discussing the draft ASEAN Leaders Declaration to strengthen ASEAN institutional capacity and effectiveness.
 
"The results are expected to be adopted at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, 9 to 11 May 2023 in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in a press release for the 2023 ASEAN Summit Media, Monday, 1 May 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Regarding the first pillar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi stressed a number of issues that must continue to be encouraged in the discussion, namely the negotiation of the text of the Code of Conduct (COC), the eradication of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO), strengthening the institutionalisation of the Human Rights Dialogue in ASEAN, the preparation of a Roadmap membership of Timor Leste, and signing of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Protocol (SEANWFZ).
  
In the second pillar, Epicentre of Growth, a number of priorities have also been discussed, such as strengthening the health architecture through the One Health Initiative, strengthening food security and strengthening energy security, including through the development of an electric vehicle ecosystem.
 
The commitment to use ASEAN countries' currencies in trade transactions and payment mechanism connectivity in the region has also been agreed to strengthen the region's financial stability.
 
While on the third pillar, namely the implementation of AOIP, the Minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasised strengthening concrete AOIP cooperation based on the principles of inclusivity, economic cooperation and economic development. For this reason, Indonesia will hold a flagship event, namely the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum.
 
Complementing these three pillars, a number of important meetings have also been held in the last four months.
 
Through the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", Indonesia is determined to direct ASEAN cooperation in 2023 to continue and strengthen ASEAN's relevance in responding to regional and global challenges, as well as strengthening ASEAN's position as the center of regional economic growth, for the prosperity of the ASEAN people.  (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affair

Peringatan!