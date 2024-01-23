English  
U.S Sign Agreement in Support of Indonesia’s Forestry and Land Use Goals. Photo: US Embassy

U.S Sign Agreement in Support of Indonesia’s Forestry and Land Use Goals

Fajar Nugraha • 23 January 2024 15:27
Jakarta: In a landmark move to bolster global environmental sustainability and climate resilience, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) and the United States Forest Service (USFS) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) supporting Indonesia’s Forest and Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 plan. USFS Chief Randy Moore and KLHK Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar signed the MOU at a ceremony in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
The critical agreement signifies a commitment from both nations to work collaboratively on sustainable forest management, forest carbon governance, forest and land fire control, and education and training. This collaboration aligns with the global urgency to address climate change and environmental degradation, recognizing the crucial role of forests in carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation.
 
“The United States Forest Service looks forward to expanding our collaboration with The Ministry of Environment and Forestry to help reach Indonesia’s ambitious goals for 2030, in support of global efforts to combat climate change,” said USFS Chief Randy Moore, added from US Embassy statement, Tuesday 23 January 2024.

The United States Forest Service, with its extensive experience in forest management and wildfire control, will provide technical expertise and support to Indonesia in these areas. This partnership is expected to enhance Indonesia's capabilities in managing its forest resources sustainably while contributing significantly to the FOLU Net Sink 2030 objectives.
 
Under the MOU, the two parties will exchange knowledge and best practices in sustainable forest management, aiming to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. They will also collaborate on forest and land fire management.
 
Additionally, the agreement includes a strong focus on education and training. Capacity building initiatives will be developed to empower local communities and stakeholders, ensuring that the benefits of sustainable forest management are widespread and inclusive.
 
The MOU is expected to pave the way for more robust and effective forest management practices in Indonesia, contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change and enhance biodiversity conservation.
 
(FJR)

