NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
Approximately 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are needed for the booster jabs.
Approximately 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are needed for the booster jabs.

Govt to Administer Booster Shots from January 12: Health Minister

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 18:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced it will administer COVID-19 vaccine booster jabs to the general public starting January 12.
 
"The President has decided that the booster vaccination drive will begin on January," Minister of Health Budi G. Sadikin said in a press statement after a limited meeting on PPKM Evaluation at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The Minister conveyed that the booster jabs will be administered to people aged 18 years and over in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO. 

The vaccine, he stated, will be given to regencies/cities that have met the criteria of 70 percent vaccination for the first dose and 60 percent for the second dose.
 
According to him, there are 244 regencies/cities that have met these criteria.
 
He added that the jabs will be given over a period of six months after the second dose.
 
The Minister also stated that approximately 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine are needed for the booster jabs. 
 
On the type of vaccine, the Minister underscored that the Government would make a decision after receiving a recommendation from the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI).
 
On the occasion, the Minister also reminded regional governments to continue to accelerate vaccination and to deplete the available stock of the first and second doses of vaccine, especially for provinces that have not yet achieved their vaccination targets such as West Kalimantan, West Sumatra, Aceh, West Sulawesi, Maluku, West Papua, and Papua.
 
 
(WAH)
