English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 156,481. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 156,481. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 247 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 May 2022 18:45
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,051,205.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,029 to 5,890,826.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 156,481.

COVID-19 Summit

On Thursday, under the leadership of the United States (US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, global leaders from across the world’s economies, civil society, and the private sector gathered for the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.  
 
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments to make vaccines available to those at highest risk, to expand access to tests and treatments, and to prevent future health crises. 
 
"Success in these areas is achievable, but it is not inevitable; leaders reinforced the value of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to bring the acute phase of COVID-19 to an end, and the importance of being  prepared for future pandemic threats," the co-hosts of the summit said in a statement on Thursday.
 
"The Summit was focused on preventing complacency, recognizing the pandemic is not over; protecting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and frontline and health workers; and preventing future health crises, recognizing now is the time to secure political and financial commitment for pandemic preparedness," they stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Aviation Industry Will Bounce Back: Minister

Indonesian Aviation Industry Will Bounce Back: Minister

English
transportation
Indonesia Hosts Second 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group Meeting

Indonesia Hosts Second 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group Meeting

English
G20
Riau Islands Governor Encourages Cooperation on Renewable Energy

Riau Islands Governor Encourages Cooperation on Renewable Energy

English
energy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Update</i> Covid-19: 1.029 Pasien Sembuh, 247 Kasus Baru
Nasional

Update Covid-19: 1.029 Pasien Sembuh, 247 Kasus Baru

Ini Cara Daftar PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022 di Ppdb.jakarta.go.id, Ada 4 Tahapan
Pendidikan

Ini Cara Daftar PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022 di Ppdb.jakarta.go.id, Ada 4 Tahapan

Siap-siap! India Bakal Izinkan Pengiriman Gandum Keluar Negeri
Ekonomi

Siap-siap! India Bakal Izinkan Pengiriman Gandum Keluar Negeri

Peboling Ryan dan Hardy Sumbang Emas Nomor Ganda Putra SEA Games 2021
Olahraga

Peboling Ryan dan Hardy Sumbang Emas Nomor Ganda Putra SEA Games 2021

Korea Selatan Kembangkan Kontainer Khusus Mobil Listrik, Apa Bedanya?
Otomotif

Korea Selatan Kembangkan Kontainer Khusus Mobil Listrik, Apa Bedanya?

Anggota Kongres AS Ajukan Resolusi Tentang Nakba Palestina
Internasional

Anggota Kongres AS Ajukan Resolusi Tentang Nakba Palestina

Pelaku Pencabulan Anak Ternyata Dulu Pembakar Rumah Uje, Umi Pipik: Kurang Ajar!
Hiburan

Pelaku Pencabulan Anak Ternyata Dulu Pembakar Rumah Uje, Umi Pipik: Kurang Ajar!

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital
Teknologi

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!