Sunda Strait Route Safe Despite Rising Volcanic Activity: PVMBG Head

Antara - 26 April 2022 13:59 WIB

Jakarta: The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry assessed that the crossing activities in Sunda Strait are safe despite an increase in Mount Anak Krakatau’s activity.Head of PVMBG Hendra Gunawan in a statement here on Monday, warned of a potential danger of incandescent material within a radius of two kilometers (km) from the center of the eruption

Thus, people who conduct any activity outside a radius of five km from the center of the crater will be safe, including those, who will cross the Sunda Strait at the distance of tens of kilometers away from the volcano.“Thus, the trip will be relatively safe. However, for caution, they are urged to stay updated regarding the information (on the volcano) issued by the Geology Agency," the PVMBG head appealed.Earlier, the government had raised the status of Mount Anak Krakatau, from Level II (Advisory) to Level III (Watch) on April 24, 2022, at 6 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) according to the results of visual and instrumental monitoring that showed a significant increase in volcanic activity.Since April 15, 2022, the volcano had been emitting an eruption column, with the height of one thousand to two thousand meters above sea level. Moreover, during the last three days, the height of the column had reached three thousand meters.The Sentinel-5 (Tropomi) satellite observed that sulphur dioxide started to be emitted on April 14, 2022, with 28.4 tons per day, and increased to 68.4 tons a day on April 15, 2022.Furthermore, on April 23, 2022, the amount of gas released surged significantly to 9,219 tons per day.Gunawan assessed that the monitoring results were related to the current increase in volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau.He noted that a significant rise in the emission of sulphur dioxide indicated an increasing production of magma and incandescent materials that are spewed along with lava flows.(WAH)